TN logs 5,104 new cases, 13 deaths

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh Coronavirus positive cases registering 5,104 new infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 34,15,986, while the death toll went up to 37,772 with the addition of 13 more fatalities.

The state had recorded 6,120 fresh cases and 26 deaths on Sunday.

The cumulative recoveries, including 21,027 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, rose to 32,72,322. The total active cases as of today further decreased to 1,05,892 from 1,21,828 yesterday.

Exactly a month ago, the state had recorded 6,983 new infections and 11 deaths. And from then onwards the infection rose by thousands and breached 30,744 cases on January 22. However, since January 23, the fresh cases have been declining steadily to 6,120 a day ago and to 5,104 today.

According to a bulletin from the state health department, two passengers each who returned from UAE, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia added to 5,104 new infections.

Fresh Coronavirus cases fell further in the districts and Chennai with 839 cases and Coimbatore 807 saw the maximum number of cases followed by Chengalpattu 466, Tiruppur 313, Salem 291, Erode 288, Thiruvallur 216, Namakkal 158, Kanyakumari 153, Tiruchirappalli 136 and Kancheepuram 126.

With 3,984 persons getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries mounted to 7,19,306 and the fatalities including 8 deaths today, rose to 9,012. The metro accounted for 7,43,031 positive cases while the active cases stood at 14,713, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan said the government was maintaining a strict vigil in the districts having borders with Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to prevent escalation of cases.

Speaking to reporters here he said people are beginning to lower their guard owing to the decline in infections. "This should not be the case. People should adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour till the cases flatten," he said. PTI JSP BN BN

