TN logs 649 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fatalities

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 649 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections reported till date to 27,36,695 and the death toll to 36,633.

A passenger who returned from Bangladesh and another from Bihar who tested positive added to 649 new cases today. With 695 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries mounted to 26,92,451.

The number of active cases stands at 7,611, according to a bulletin from the State Health department.

Chennai and Coimbatore clocked 123 and 107 new infections respectively while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Theni reported zero cases, the bulletin said. Nearly 19 districts reported cases in single digits.

Chennai has accounted for 5,59,705 overall positive cases while the active cases stood at 1,329. The total recoveries including today's discharges of 103 people have risen to 5,49,742. The toll in the state capital has increased to 8,634 with three fatalities being reported today. PTI JSP SS SS

