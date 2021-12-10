TN logs 688 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 688 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, including a returnee from West Bengal, pushing the tally to 27,34,034, while the death toll rose to 36,586 with 11 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 739 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,89,627 leaving 7,821 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,03,017 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,52,92,447.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 123 and 110 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)