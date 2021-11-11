TN logs 828 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths; Vaccinations cross 6 crore

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu logged 828 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,11,584, while the toll rose to 36,247 with nine more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered the new infections with 931 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,65,178, leaving 10,159 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,143 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,22,36,972.

Chennai added 127 new cases while Coimbatore, which has been reporting below 100 cases a day over the last few days, registered 101 new infections in the district today.

Seventeen districts reported new COVID-19 below 10 infections, while Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni had just one case each, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian flagged off 1,150 mobile medical units to offer services at the doorsteps of people, in the wake of the heavy rainfall in the state over the last few days.

Talking to reporters at neighbouring Sriperumbudur along with senior DMK leader T R Baalu and senior government officials, he said 74,283 people were treated at 1,858 medical camps across the state over the last three days.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday night, inundating several low lying areas in the state capital and also in other parts of the state.

"Since there has been heavy rain, Chief Minister (M K Stalin) advised to deploy mobile medical units as these vehicles can offer services to the people at their doorstep", he said.

The health department, he said, has treated people for fever, diarrhoea, cold and small injuries through the medical camps.

On the vaccination front, Subramanian said it has so far crossed six crore vaccinations. "We have vaccinated 6,00,13,006 people till date, of which 71 per cent received the first dose and 32 per cent, the second. "The department has set a target to reach 100 per cent vaccinations by this month end", he said.

On the eighth Mega Vaccination Camp scheduled to be held on November 14, he said the department was firm on holding the vaccination drive that day even if North East monsoon was active in the state. PTI VIJ APR APR

