TN Minister Visits Vandalur Zoo, Reviews Health Condition Of COVID-infected Asiatic Lions

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ramachandran visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur to take an update on the condition of the COVID-affected Asiatic Lions of the zoo. He reviewed the measures adopted by the zoo management to prevent the spread of the infection and the health status of the lions infected with SARS CoV2. IFS, Director Debasis Jana briefed the minister about the various measures taken by the zoo authorities to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check like thermal scanning, social distancing, UV irradiation of feed, complete vaccination of zoo staff, sanitization of animal enclosures, mandatory PPE for staff working close to animal enclosures.

Present status of the Asiatic Lions

K. Ramachandran was given the updates on the health condition of the Asiatic Lions, it was informed that among the fourteen lions present at the Zoo, three of them are responding to the treatment very slowly. The minister was given assurance that all endeavors are being made by the Zoo Veterinarians along with the experts of TANUVAS to ensure the lions' recovery.

K. Ramachandran also took a tour of the zoo later on in an eco-friendly battery-operated vehicle. He visited the Chimpanzee enclosure to take a note about the health of the newly born. The minister also visited the lion and tiger enclosures to review all the safety measures.

The Forest Minister later visited the Lion Safari Gate where seven Lions are infected with SARS CoV2. There he directly spoke with the veterinary doctors who are treating the lions and reviewed their present health condition. K. Ramachandran expressed his satisfaction with the safety measures taken by the Zoo management and asked the zoo veterinary team to take all possible steps to improve the health of the infected lions.

Along with Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Head of the Department Thiru S.Yuvaraj, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Thiru Syed Muzammil Abbas IFS, and Deputy Director, Thiru Naga Sathish Gidijala, IFS were also present during the review visit.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits Vandalur Zoo

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin also visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur a week earlier to review the health conditions of COVID-affected Asiatic Lions in the zoo. Tamil Nadu CM instructed senior officials of the Department of Environment & Forest and the Zoo to take all measures to provide the best treatment to infected Lions as per the Protocols. He asked the authorities to ensure that proper vaccination is administered to all animal Handlers and zoo officials.

Image Source- Republic World