TN: Minority Commission Seeks Report On Congress Leader Elangovan's Remarks On Ilaiyaraaja

In a key development, the National Commission for SC/ST has sought a report from Chennai City Police Commissioner and Collector over derogatory remarks made by Tamil Nadu Congress leader Elangovan against veteran musician Ilaiyaraaja. The development comes after a complaint was filed against Elangovan by D Moorthy, the head of Parayar Peravai outfit.

In the complaint copy, Moorthy stated that Elangovan 'indiscriminately abused and defamed his community using filthy language' in the name of criticising Ilaiyaraaja for his foreword in a book where he had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minority Commission stated that since they received a complaint, they have decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in "pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India."

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within 15 days of receipt of this notice either by fax/post/email or in person," the notice read.

Earlier, D Moorthy had alleged that Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) member K Veeramani and a few others, who were present on the dais, were seen appreciating and encouraging Elangovan. Moorthy sought punitive action against the Congress leader and K Veeramani by claiming that such a speech by Elangovan might lead to a communal rift in society.

Elangovan's tirade against Ilaiyaraaja

Elangovan's tirade against music director Ilaiyaraaja for his comparison of PM Modi with BR Ambedkar took over the internet. While speaking at an event last month, Elangovan said, "I am talking about Ilaiyaraaja. He’s above 80 years of age, but calls himself ‘Ilaiyaraaja’. In the beginning, you [Ilaiyaraaja] sang about workers’ welfare. But now, you have become a ‘bhaktimaan’. It is your right. But what is the meaning of comparing Ambedkar and Modi."

He further stated that Ambedkar wanted castes to be abolished and embraced Buddhism, and he worked for the uplift of the downtrodden and oppressed castes. He said Ilaiyaraaja's comparison was an insult to Ambedkar. "Ilayaraja is the man who had refused to compose music for the movie on Periyar. Does he think of himself as Shankaracharya? Even Shankaracharya was sent to jail here," the former TNCC President had added.