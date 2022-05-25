TN: Murdered BJP Leader's Remains Arrive For Funeral; State BJP Unit Pans Police Inaction

A day after BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran was hacked to death, his mortal remains were brought for funeral on Wednesday, May 25. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai arrived at the location to attend the funeral.

Earlier, former TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the incumbent DMK government over the horrifying incident, alleging that the state's capital Chennai has turned into a murder city because of the failure of the ruling DMK government. In a bid to protest against the murder, Balachandran's family had earlier refused to take his body until justice is delivered.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai lambasted the DMK Government and the state police, and said, "Balachandran was threatened three days back by an accused who came out of jail the same evening. The same night Balachandran went to a police station, but the local police did not take any action. Yesterday he was hacked to death in the middle of Chennai city."

He added, "This is not the first case in Chennai city. In last 19 days, 21 such cases of brutality have taken place in the city. This has become a new normal in Chennai. This is strictly condemnable. It only shows the pathetic failure of the police department. The current DMK govt is running police station like settlement houses. We don't want to interfere in the police investigation, that's why we were keeping quite."

Chennai CP confirms enmity between Balachandran and assailant

Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Shankar Jiwal, while speaking to ANI, confirmed that the murder case involved an angle of previous enmity. "Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort," he added.

BJP lambasts DMK govt over Balachandran's death

On May 24, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also took to Twitter, slamming the law and order situation under the DMK regime, asserting that there is no security for anyone in the state.

BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, while speaking to the media regarding the incident, lashed out at the ruling DMK government, claiming that the BJP will protest if the accused is not arrested within 48 hours.

"I don't know whether Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu or the capital of murder. Is this what DMK's model of governance is? We've lodged a complaint and the police have informed us that they will arrest the accused within 48 hours," Karu Nagarajan said.

BJP leader hacked to death

BJP's Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing president Balachandran, on May 24, was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, Chennai. The BJP member was killed when his security guard took a break for tea, according to reports.

Balachandran was provided with a security guard by the Tamil Nadu government as he suspected that his life was in danger. In light of the same, PSO Balakrishnan accompanied Balachandran to Chintadripet's Sami Nayakar Street. PSO Balakrishnan went to a neighbouring tea stall while Balachandran waited there conversing.

A gang of three persons arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler, assassinated the BJP leader, and fled the scene. The leader was assassinated in a crowded location, and hence the incident caused a stir.

Image: ANI, Republic World