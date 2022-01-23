TN pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hailed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as the symbol of patriotism on his 125th birth anniversary.

"Paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who is the symbol of patriotism for millions in India. His fame is omnipresent like the rays of sun across the nation and let's march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him," Stalin tweeted.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Subhash Chandra Bose, placed close to his life size statue on the Marina beachfront here. Netaji was the lion of Bengal and the nation's iron man, Subramanian said, showering encomium.

Senior government officials participated in the official event to honour the icon of freedom movement on his 125th birth anniversary. Netaji's statue on a high pedestal on Kamarajar Salai on the beachfront was decorated with flowers and garlands on the occasion.

AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted praising Netaji's sacrifices for the sake of the nation and his courage in fighting against the Britishers.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran hailed Netaji as a great leader, who gave a definitive shape to the freedom struggle and attracted all of India and loved the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN SS SS

