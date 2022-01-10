TN: Periyar Statue Defaced With Saffron Powder, Garlanded With Slippers In Coimbatore

A statue of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy was found defaced and garlanded with slippers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, leaving citizens in tensed condition. The head was splashed with a saffron-coloured powder and the miscreants also put a 'tilak' on the forehead of the statue, as per the police. People in the locality alerted Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) members, who rushed to the spot and informed the Podanur police station, and a team of personnel also reached the site.

The investigation has been initiated and meanwhile, both police and DK workers inspected the statue and removed the slippers, apart from clearing the saffron-coloured powder.

"The forehead of the statue, erected in 2005 in front of the Thanthai Periyar Library, was smeared with saffron powder, which was noticed by the residents in the early hours," added police.

Moreover, as the information spread among the locals, a group of residents and members of some outfits, despite the COVID-19 lockdown, gathered at the place and raised slogans condemning the act, and demanded that police nab the culprits for the disrespect shown to Periyar.

Periyar wall painting smeared with cow dung in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Earlier in April, similar tension had prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after miscreants had smeared paintings of Periyar with cow dung. With the painting of Periyar, BR Ambedkar's structure was also splashed with cow dung. As per reports, a wall painted with Ambedkar & Periyar's image in Ambedkar Colony was smeared with cow dung and was spotted by the residents. The incident had taken place ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Periyar (1879-1973) is the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent organisation of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian parties. The rationalist leader is remembered for his work against caste discrimination and his fight towards an egalitarian society. He is also remembered for his yeoman service.