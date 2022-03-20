TN: Poacher held with deer meat

Erode (TN), Mar 20 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing deer meat in dried condition near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here, officials said.

The forest department officials seized 10 kilograms of deer meat from Periyasamy in Pavazhakuttai area of Kadambur forest range on Saturday evening.

According to the officials, they received a tip-off and conducted a surprise raid in the house located near the tiger reserve.

When enquired, the accused said he regularly poached deer that entered his land for grazing and killed the animals. Later, he would use the deer meat for consumption and also for sale to others.

An investigation is underway. PTI COR HDA HDA

