TN Police Begin Re-investigating Kodanad Estate Murder Case; Question Manager Natarajan

On Thursday, November 25, the Coimbatore police decided to re-investigate Kodanad estate manager Natarajan in the murder and robbery case of 2017. The Kodanad murder and robbery case of 2017 will be re-investigated by the special squad of Coimbatore Police this time.

In connection with the case, police had arrested Ramesh, a relative of Kanagaraj's brother Danapal. According to authorities, Danapal and Ramesh have been in police custody for a few days and significant information has been acquired from them in the pending case.

At the Coimbatore Police Training School, the special police squad has begun interrogating Natarajan for the second time now. Since Natarajan was overseeing the supervision and maintenance work throughout the estate, they have intensified the investigation into the case, albeit with a different angle this time.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had urged to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad robbery and murder case. A break-in and murder at the 800-acre property of late CM Jayalalithaa was reported after her death on April 24, 2017.

Kodanad case 2017

The Kodanad Estate, near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district was the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's favourite summer getaway. In 2017, the vicious murder of the estate's security guard and a robbery at her luxurious home, followed by the suicide of an estate employee and three apparent road accident deaths, evoked political turmoil in the state. The estate was, however, recognized as one of the disproportionate assets obtained by AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her close aide.

It all started when the estate's security guard, Om Bahadur, was assassinated in April 2017, and things from the bungalow were robbed, including expensive watches and a crystal rhinoceros figure. The investigation into the crime began under the previous AIADMK government. Om was slain during the robbery, according to the police, while another security guard, Kishan Bahadur, was severely injured.

In connection with the case, 11 individuals have been charged, including Sayan (a former Kodanad driver), who arrived in three vehicles, including two high-end SUVs. Two of the primary suspects, Sayan and Kanagaraj, were involved in suspicious accidents a day apart. Kanagaraj is said to have died in a car accident in Salem.

Image: PTI/ ANI