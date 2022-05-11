Last Updated:

TN: Police Book 3 Juveniles For Allegedly Hurling Casteist Slur & Pushing Boy Into Fire

Police in Tamil Nadu have taken into custody three minors for pushing an 11-year old boy into fire after a complaint was filed by his father.

Tamil Nadu

Police in Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam town have taken into custody three minors for allegedly pushing a 11-year old boy into fire after abusing him with casteist slurs. The action was taken on the complaint filed by the victim's father.

Notably, when the three accused juveniles saw the other boy walking alone on the road, they started hurling casteist abuse and then threw him in a bush fire, following which the boy's father filed a police complaint and a case has been registered against the three boys under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (1) (r) (s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Republic TV spoke exclusively to the victim. He said that the three juveniles called and started abusing him while he was walking alone on the road, addressing him with casteist slurs and then pushed him into the fire. When asked if the fire was burning before they reached the place, the boy said he didnt know whether the boys lit the fire but they pushed him in. He also informed, the boys would regularly tease and abuse him.

The boy speaking to Republic TV accused the three minors of pushing him into fire and said,

"I was walking. That time those guys called me. I went to them. They pushed me into the fire. I don't whether they are the one who lit the fire. They will call me Villi and beat me in the school." 
     

