TN Police Busts ISIS Module In Chennai, 18 Suspects Interrogated Over Alleged Terror Links

The Tamil Nadu police busted an ISIS module in Chennai, on Thursday. Apart from NIA raids, the Tamil Nadu police have been conducting massive anti-terror raids in Chennai. As per reports, 18 suspects are being interrogated for having ISIS links across the city. The financial transactions of all 18 suspects are also being investigated.

#BREAKING | ISIS Module busted in Chennai, 18 suspects quizzed by Tamil Nadu Police for having links with terror group



Tune in to watch here #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/qYEWa9u37O — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

According to reports, suspects have been taken into police custody for further investigation. Several areas in Chennai including Otteri, MKP Nagar, Mannadi and Pulianthope are under tight security. During the searches, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects.

Here are some pictures of Tamil Nadu police conducting anti-terror raids in Chennai:

Source: Republic

NIA carries out searches at several places in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at more than 40 places in eight districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore bomb blast case. Notably, the blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple took place on October 23, on the eve of Diwali.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the searches were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and one location in Palakkad district of neighbouring Kerala.

As per reports, the accused Jamesha Mubeen owing allegiance to the ISIS terrorist group was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith with the intention to strike terror among a particular section of the community.

Initially, the case was registered at Coimbatore's Ukkadam police station. However, it was re-registered by the NIA on October 27 after directions from the Union Home Ministry.