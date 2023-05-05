TN Police Deny Two-finger Test On Minor Girls

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday denied that two minor girls from the temple town of Chidambaram were subjected to a two-finger test and claimed they were sent only for medical examination.

Dismissing an allegation that the police booked cases against the Dikshitars (priests of the ancient Nataraja temple) after the Social Welfare department complained out of vengeance, a release from the DGP office said the Chidambaram town police and All Women Police stations, respectively, registered four cases under various sections of the IPC including child marriage and arrested 8 men and 3 women in this regard.

"The allegation in the media that due to vengeance, the Social Welfare department preferred a complaint against the Dikshitars and that two girls studying in class VI and VII were forcibly subjected to a two-finger test and also the latter attempted to commit suicide is contrary to truth," the release said.

Apparently referring to the remarks recently made on the issue by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a section of media, the police release said of the affected four underage girls, two were sent for medical examination by a woman doctor. "But they were not subjected to a two-finger test as alleged. Also, it is false to say the two girls attempted suicide. No such incident happened," the release further said.