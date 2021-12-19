TN Police Intensifies Search To Arrest Ex-Min; AIADMK Says He Will Face Matter Legally

Virudhunagar/Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Efforts have been stepped up to arrest former Minister during the previous AIADMK regime, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in a case related to a job scam, police sources said on Sunday while the main opposition said he would face the matter legally.

With the Madras High Court rejecting Bhalaji's anticipatory bail application on December 17, police have intensified searches apart from forming as many as six special teams to arrest him in the case, Virudhunagar district police sources said.

Reportedly, Bhalaji is considering legal options like the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court.

Already, some of the former Minister's relatives and car driver have been questioned and police are pursuing all available leads, sources added. Bhalaji held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the AIADMK government (2016-21).

The police case here on job scam is against Bhalaji, two of his personal assistants and an associate.

At least 23 victims have been identified so far and a total of Rs 1.40 crore was collected from them. They were promised various jobs in the state government departments/undertakings including in the state-run dairy cooperative 'Aavin.'

Conspiracy, cheating, criminal intimidation are among the IPC sections invoked against them. Two FIRs were filed by police in connection with alleged cheating.

Dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of Bhalaji and others, the High Court had said: "This court consistently in the cases of job racketing, finding innocents are being cheated, lured and their future becomes questionable and considering job aspirants not only loose their money, they also lose their future."

"In view of the some dealt with firmness in job racketing cases. This case is one of job racketing. Hence, this Court is not inclined to show any leniency on the petitioners."

Rejecting 'claims' that the former Minister was 'absconding,' AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said Bhalaji would face the matter legally in consultation with legal experts.

While the DMK government showed 'vigour' to apprehend him as he belonged to the AIADMK, and formed as many as 6 special police teams, he asked, "why the government did not show same interest in maintaining law and order arresting those involved in crimes against women."

