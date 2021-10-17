TN police missive identifies '61 sources' of tainted personnel to demand bribe, orders action

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) A catalogue, a purported annexure of an official circular, listing '61 specific sources' that are exploited by a section of police personnel to demand bribe has surfaced in the social media with the BJP demanding to know if corruption has increased in police department with the DMK assuming power in Tamil Nadu.

The 'annexure' lists bribe money ranging from Rs 100 to as high as Rs 1 lakh and this is believed to be the 'rate per month' in case of lodges and others and for other category of people, this is a 'one time demand' for services like issuance of a 'No Objection Certificate or for providing a copy of FIR.' The bribe is demanded mainly to allow illegal activities like smuggling including sand and for permitting gambling, banned lottery and so on.

The circular from the Tamil Nadu state police headquarters here to officials in districts has ordered stern action against such tainted elements.

The district level officials and those in the jurisdiction of police ranges have forwarded the missive to others like deputy police superintendents working under them.

Police sources, however, neither denied nor confirmed the issuance or receipt of the 'annexure,' that listed specific rates demanded by writers in police stations, sub-inspectors, inspectors, special branch personnel and those deployed in patrol duties including on the highways.

An official told PTI, "circulars mandating action against corrupt personnel are nothing new and our tough action against such elements is in the public domain." He declined to comment on the purported annexure that listed the rates.

According to the 'annexure,' tainted police inspectors demand anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh for civil disputes, up to Rs 5,000 from ganja sellers and about Rs 1 lakh from those involved in sale of banned lottery.

They also seek Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 from godowns storing gunpowder and for enquiry on 'current papers.' From lodges, they collect Rs 2,000, from a spa Rs 5,000, 'dhaba hotels' Rs 3,000-Rs 7,000 and from those running bars without permission Rs 2,000. From granite quarries Rs 10,000 and from sand smugglers Rs 20,000.

Corrupt station writers demand Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for issuing police NOC, Rs 1,000 for enquiry on land/money dispute etc and Rs 100 to issue FIR copy.

Tainted sub-inspectors demand Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for civil disputes, take up to Rs 5,000 from those indulging in illegal sale of banned lottery and so on.

Errant elements in patrol duty take take anywhere from Rs 100 to Rs 500 for violation of Motor Vehicle Act norms and up to Rs 1,000 for 'drunk driving.' The 'annexure' goes on to list the price tag of tainted personnel in special branch as well and it includes a demand of up to Rs 2,000 for bars, both with and without licences.

Tamil Nadu unit president of the BJP, K Annamalai, appreciated the 'transparent effort' to eliminate corruption and tagged the 'annexure' as well.

The Saffron party leader, however, wondered what would be the response of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who held the Home portfolio.

"Has corruption increased in TN police department ? With the DMK taking over the reins of power?," he tweeted.

The 'annexure,' initially leaked to some people including journalists in western Tamil Nadu, became available to media personnel in other places and was later shared by some people in the social media.

Over the years, such lists of "specific rates for particular services," rendered by tainted police personnel and "most sought after police stations, eyeing big-ticket bribes" have appeared in Tamil Nadu in both the English and the vernacular media. PTI VGN SS SS

