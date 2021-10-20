TN records 1,170 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 1,170 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 26,90,633, while the death toll rose to 35,948 with 20 more deaths.

Recoveries stood at 26,40,627, with 1,418 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 14,058 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,28,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,97,92,210.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 148 and 141 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Nine districts reported new cases below 10, while Perambalur recorded the least with two.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the sixth edition of the mega COVID vaccination camp, scheduled to be held on October 23, would focus on administering the vaccine to those due for the second dose.

"Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has advised us to focus on those people who need to receive their second dose. In the fifth edition of the mega vaccination camp 11 lakh people who needed to receive the second dose were benefitted, while in the fourth edition it was 10 lakh", Subramanian told reporters.

He said 57 lakh people in Tamil Nadu were eligible to receive their second dose of COVID vaccine, while 68 per cent of the eligible population have received the first dose.

"During the 6th mega vaccination camp on Saturday, we hope to vaccinate 25 lakh people who need to receive their second dose... we have 48 lakh vaccines in stock and the vaccination exercise will be held through 50,000 camps", he said.

The minister advised people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol and not drop their guard, citing the increasing cases in the UK and fresh infections registering an upward tick in Singapore after recording a declining trend.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu held a review meeting on the plan to hold the sixth mega vaccination camp with senior officials of various government departments including health, police, among others, at the Secretariat today. PTI VIJ BN BN

