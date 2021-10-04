TN Records 1,467 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a declining trend in the COVID-19 cases with the State on Monday reporting 1,467 new Coronavirus positive cases and 16 deaths.

Chennai with 181 fresh cases, Coimbatore 155 and Chengalpattu 103, are among the three districts that accounted for the maximum numbers, taking the caseload to 26,69,962.

A passenger who arrived from Qatar added to thel 1,467 fresh cases, today, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

With 16 deaths including 6 in private and 10 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 35,666.

On October 1, Tamil Nadu logged 1,597 new infections, which was a decline from 1,612 positive cases recorded on September 30 and the numbers marginally dipped to 1,578 on Saturday and to 1,531 cases on Sunday.

With 1,559 COVID-19 positive patients discharged following treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,17,432. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 16,864, the bulletin said.

Barring Tenkasi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Theni and Ramanathapuram districts which recorded fresh infections in single digits, 30 districts across Tamil Nadu registered cases less than 100, the bulletin said.

The State's capital reported 4 deaths today due to the infection thus taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,495 in the city. With 1,917 active cases, Chennai’s total cases have mounted to 5,50,582, while the total recoveries including today's 189, stand at 5,40,170.

Meanwhile, State health and family welfare minister Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has intensified the mosquito eradication activities and other measures to prevent Dengue, as at least 2,930 persons have been infected and two died due to this mosquito-borne viral disease since January this year. "About 337 persons are undergoing treatment and their condition, at present, is stable," he said.

Terming as "unfortunate" the two deaths due to dengue, the Minister told reporters after inspecting the dengue control measures such as source reduction and breeding control activities at Chetty Thottam here that 7,757 under construction sites have been identified in the city and the builders have been sensitised to ensure water does not stagnate at the construction to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

