TN records 366 new COVID-19 infections

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Continuing to report a downtrend in new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu added 366 infections, pushing the tally to 34,49,373 while the death toll mounted to 38,004 with one more fatality, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,013 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,05,624 leaving 5,745 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

After reporting new cases in triple digits for several weeks, infections in Chennai dropped to 96 followed by Coimbatore adding 54 cases, Chengalpet 40 while 24 districts reported new cases in single digit.

The state capital also leads in the overall tally with 7,49,946 infections among districts.

Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli and Villupuram each reported nil new cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 55,994 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,43,98,334.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said six more government medical colleges were required in the state and a team would be making a request to the Union Health Ministry during its visit to New Delhi later.

The six medical colleges were planned to be set up in Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Tirupathur, he said.

Subramanian said the 11 medical colleges inaugurated in January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have commenced admission process and today 100 students are being welcomed at the medical college in Tiruvallur.

"With the addition of the 100 students, it is happy to note that the total number of students admitted to medical colleges increases to 1,550 this year," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)