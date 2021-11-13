TN records 809 new covid cases, 14 fatalities

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 809 new covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 27,14,025 and 14 related fatalities.

With the latest deaths, the toll climbed to 36,273.

Recoveries (934) outnumbered new cases, according to a government bulletin.

Active cases continued to dip, falling to 9,751 from 9,890 on Friday.

Coimbatore with 143 fresh infections and Chennai with 120, topped the districts on the number of new cases.

Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Perambalur reported nil cases, while 15 other districts witnessed new infections in single digits. PTI SA APR APR

