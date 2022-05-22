TN reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 43 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 34,54,890 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,537 with 36 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu currently has 328 active COVID cases, a medical bulletin said here.

Among the new cases, 22 are men and 21 women.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 23, Chengalpet nine, Coimbatore five while Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Tiruppur recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 183 active infections and overall 7,52,241 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,65,04,154, the health bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

