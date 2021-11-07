TN Reports 850 New Covid-19 Cases; Six Fatalities

Tamil Nadu witnessed 850 fresh coronavirus infections pushing the overall tally to 27.09 lakh while the toll rose to 36,220 with six additional deaths, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 958 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,62,386 leaving 10,474 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,825 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.19 crore till date .

Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 129, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Total fatalities in the state capital due to Covid-19 stood at 8,562.

As many as 17 districts reported new infections below 10, while Tenkasi recorded the least with one, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the health department announced several initiatives in the wake of heavy rainfall recorded in several parts of the state over the last 24 hours.

According to Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare department, J Radhakrishnan, the public health machinery has been directed to set up adequate number of health camps along with local bodies to cover all relief camps in areas affected by the incessant rains. The state government said 5,106 relief camps have been set up in all the districts of the state.

"In close coordination with the health authorities in Chennai Corporation, neighbouring districts and other places experiencing rains, all mapped areas have been covered by the public health authorities and health services have been extended and situation was being monitored round the clock," the message said.

A 24x7 call centre has been established at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Chennai to serve people who can dial the numbers 044-29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496 and 8754448477 seeking health related issues.

Hospitals should ensure that there is no water-logging in the premises and wherever noticed should initiate clearance by pumping it out, involving public welfare department maintenance wing officials.

'All vaccines and medicines should be moved to higher floors and there should be round the clock presence of plumbers, generator technicians.

The hospitals should ensure that the hospital emergency, trauma care, neonatal care services does not get affected, the message said.

