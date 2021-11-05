TN sails with declining COVID-19 trend, active cases drop

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 945 new COVID-19 positive cases, continuing with the less than 1,000 infections per day trend for the fourth consecutive day, and the caseload stood at 27,06,493.

The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals and in total, 26,59,407 people recovered.

On November 3, the total number of active cases stood at 11,012 and 962 fresh cases were recorded.

Fifteen people, meanwhile, succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll up to 36,191, a government bulletin said.

As many as 1,14,043 samples were tested and 5,16,23,894 samples (RT-PCR) have been tested till date.

At least 11 districts including Ariyalur reported less than 10 fresh cases, while Chennai logged 112 new cases and neighbouring Chengelpet and Kancheepuram 83 and 30 respectively.

After a gap of nearly one year, Tamil Nadu's daily virus infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on November 1 and the state logged 990 new cases that day.

Tamil Nadu had witnessed new infections, below the 1000 mark on December 28, 2020 when 957 fresh infections were reported. PTI VGN BN BN

