TN SC/ST Body Seeks Tirupathur DC's Response Over Beef Removal From Ambur Biryani Festival

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes has sought an explanation from Tirupattur Collector for excluding beef/pork from the Ambur Biryani Thiruvizha 2022 planned by the district administration at Ambur.

This comes after the controversy where several cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and other groups gave a petition to Tirupathur District Collector Amar Kushwaha over the exclusion of Beef/Pork Biryani from festival.

Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes wrote a letter to the District Collector Amar Kushwaha on Thursday.

The letter stated, “The commission has received a information by way of a petition that you, as the head of the district administration, has arranged for a biryani festival at Ambur, proposing to exhibit in stalls for sales to the public, different items of the biryani which will number more than 20. In the press note, you have specifically stated that beef biryani shall stand excluded.” “This Commission, on consideration of the petition, has chosen to take up the matter for enquiry as a practice of untouchability in the form of discrimination against SC/ST and the Muslim population which accounts for more than 2 lakhs. You are required to submit your remarks as to why the same shall not be taken as discrimination on a communal basis, and initiate action against such official discrimination,” the letter further read.

On Thursday, Tirupathur District Collector Amar Kushwaha said, "Respecting the sentiments of the people, as many Hindus as well reside here, we are avoiding beef and pork biryani in the biryani festival."

Tirupathar Ambur Biryani Festival

The Tirupathur district administration in Tamil Nadu was all set to hold a three-day biryani festival from May 13 in order to popularise 'Ambur biryani'.

The 'Ambur Biryani Thiruvizha 2022’ was set to take place at the Ambur Trade Centre and the festival was set to dish out more than 20 varieties of biryani in over 30 stalls. As per the reports, the festival was scheduled from May 13 to May 15.

However, the Tirupathur district administration said that the Ambur Biryani festival has been temporarily cancelled due to rain forecast. India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains at Tirupathur on 13th and 14th May, so it will not be suitable for the public to attend, it added.