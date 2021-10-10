TN sees 1,329 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI): Two districts of Tamil Nadu, including the State capital Chennai, recorded the maximum number of Covid-19 infections on Sunday with 1,329 cases pushing the overall caseload to 26,78,265 till date, the Health Department said.

As many as 15 people died thereby taking the toll to 35,783, a bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore clocked 171 and 132 cases respectively while neighbouring Chengalpet after seeing triple digits added 99 new infections to the tally.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 1,436 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,26,352 leaving 16,130 active infections.

A total of 1,40,091 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,84,63,913 till date.

Seven districts reported new cases below 10 with Tenkasi recording the least with two.

Of the 15 fatalities, 12 died in government and three in private healthcare facilities. Four of the dead had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

