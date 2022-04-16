TN: Septuagenarian murdered for gain

Coimbatore, Apr 16 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman was found strangled to death in her house in Pollachi here on Saturday and about 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments went missing from her body, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nagalakshmi. Her son left for work in the morning and her daughter came to the house around 11.30 am, where she found her mother lying dead, with gold ornaments missing, police said.

Based on information from the siblings, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Government Hospital in Pollachi about 40 kms from here.

Since there was no external injury on the body, it was suspected that the woman was strangled to death, police said.

CCTV footage from an establishment near the house revealed that the woman was going inside the house from a neighbouring residence around 11 am and no one entered the house after that, they said.

Three special police teams have been formed to investigate the crime, police added. PTI NVM KH HDA HDA

