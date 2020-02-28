The Debate
Tamil Nadu: Shipping Ministry Launches 6th Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Vajra'

General News

The sixth offshore patrol vessel 'Yard 45006 VAJRA' to enhance coastal security was formally launched in the presence of Union Shipping Minister and officials.

The sixth offshore patrol vessel 'Yard 45006 VAJRA' to enhance coastal security was formally launched in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior government officials in Chennai on Thursday. 

The vessel has been built by Larsen and ToubroNSE, under the Centre's 'Make in India' campaign which would be used for day and night patrolling. The Minister said, "With avant-garde navigational and communication system, it would be utilized for day-night patrolling surveillance." The minister also congratulated workers for making the vessel. 

