TN SHRC Member Visits Senthil Balaji; Quotes Minister As Saying He Was Treated 'badly' By ED

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) member V Kannadasan on Thursday met arrested state minister V Senthil Balaji in a hospital and said the latter had told him he was "treated badly" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had arrested him on June 14 in a cash for jobs scam.

The opposition AIADMK took exception to Kannadasan's visit to the government hospital to meet Balaji, claiming he had spoken in favour of the ruling DMK in the past in TV debates.

Citing his meeting Balaji, Kannadasan stated the minister said he was "treated badly" by ED officials during his arrest.

"He said he was dragged and suffered an injury in his head," Kannadasan said.

He said he visited the hospital based on both reports and complaints.

However, only the doctors can confirm about the injuries said to have been suffered by Balaji, state Electricity and Excise and Prohibition minister.

The TNSHRC will look into the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and former MLA, IS Inbadurai, took exception to Kannadasan's meeting with Balaji, saying he had in the past appeared in TV debates and spoken in favour of the DMK.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed the report that Kannadasan would file on the matter will be "fake." Saying that Kannadasan's appointment itself was "wrong," he said "we will separately question that." Kannadasan's possible report is like "one judging one's own case," Inbadurai, an advocate, said.

He, however, said he was not opposed to the TNSHRC intervening in the matter.