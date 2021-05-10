TN To Bear Private Hospital's COVID Treatment Cost For People Under Govt Insurance Scheme

Soon after MK Stalin took oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 7, the DMK government has now announced that the state government will bear the cost of COVID-19 treatment for patients who are under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health insurance scheme and are admitted to private hospitals. Currently, COVID-19 treatment at government hospitals is done free of charge.

Tamil Nadu to bear cost of private hospital's COVID treatment cost

MK Stalin’s first signing as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu included five important points including the private hospital announcement. “Keeping in mind people’s welfare, with an intent of reducing their burden, the state will bear people’s medical expenses under the state Insurance scheme. Accordingly, persons undergoing treatment in Private hospitals for all kinds of COVID-19-related treatment can claim expenses under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Insurance Scheme,” reads Chief Minister’s fifth order.

Besides this, the DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also announced COVID-19 assistance of Rs 4,000 per family in addition to slashing milk rates by Rs 3 per litre in the state. The newly appointed Chief Minister also announced that all women including students and professionals can travel for free in state-owned buses from May 8. Stalin also announced an exclusive department will be formed within 100 days of his government for exclusive grievance redressal.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has received five lakh COVID-19 vaccines for people between the ages of 18 and 45 from the Centre. Whereas 12,000 oxygen beds are being created in the state of which, 5,592 beds have already been created and put to use. Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 25,146 new COVID cases with 23,515 recoveries and 236 deaths in 24 hours. The total active cases of the state remain at 14,4547 with 12,20,064 total recoveries and 15,648 deaths, as per Health Ministry data.

(Image: PTI)