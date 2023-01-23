TN: USD 9,600 Worth Rs 7.73L Seized By Customs From Male Flyer In Tiruchirappalli Airport

A total of USD 9,600 equivalent to Rs 7.73 lakh was seized on Monday, January 23, from a male passenger at the Tiruchirappalli Airport in Tamil Nadu. The man was travelling from Trichy to Singapore on flight number IX-682 of Air India Express. Customs officials said the consignment was recovered after a thorough examination of the passenger.

Cases of currency seizure from airports mounted since the beginning of the new year

In a similar case, foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh in the form of Euros was seized on January 15 by Trichy Air Intelligence Unit from a male passenger at the Tiruchirappalli Airport. The money was concealed in a handbag and he was travelling from Trichy to Kuala Lumpur via Singapore. After a proper search, it was found that the bag had 29,590 Euros (Rs 25,84,000) which was instantly seized.

In another incident, Rs 3.7 crore was seized on January 22 at the cargo terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by the Delhi police and the Income Tax (I-T) department.

On January 16, the Mumbai police arrested a 33-year-old painter with fake currency notes with a total value of Rs 60,000. The accused was identified as Hanif Sheikh.

Officials with Mumbai’s Malvani police station said, "The accused works as a painter and a total of 300 fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 were received from him."