TN's active COVID-19 cases breach 1.5 lakh mark

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 infections with 23,443 cases but the active cases breached the 1.50 lakh mark and fatalities were 20, a health bulletin said.

The active cases, including isolation, climbed to 1,52,348 while 13,551 patients were discharged with the new cases including people from other states and abroad.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu had logged 23,975 fresh cases and active cases stood at 1,42,476.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters on Monday that while fresh infections have presently seen a dip, there is scope for some increase after 'Pongal' holidays. While 1,40,268 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the minister said such levels of testing every day (approximately 1.50 lakh samples) is the highest in the country.

Relatively, though the fresh virus cases may have risen recently, hospitalisation is less and the infections are mostly mild that does not warrant being admitted to hospital, he noted.

In Tamil Nadu, 1.91 lakh beds are available and the occupancy right now is only 8,900, he said, adding that everything is available be it beds or facilities like oxygen or requisite medicine.

While 29,63,366 people have tested positive for coronavirus as on date, as many as 27,74,009 people have recovered from the infection so far and 37,009 is the total count of deaths in the state till date, the COVID-19 health bulletin said.

Pongal holidays end on Monday, that began with 'Bhogi' celebrations on January 13. PTI VGN HDA HDA

