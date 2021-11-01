TN's Daily COVID-19 Numbers Fall Below 1000 After Nearly A Year

Tamil Nadu's daily Covid infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on Monday, after an 11-month gap, when the state recorded 990 new cases.

The declining trend of active cases also continued, with the numbers being 11,309, according to a government bulletin here.

The active cases stood at 11,492 on Sunday.

Earlier, the state witnessed new infections below the 1000 mark on December 28, 2020 when 957 fresh infections emerged.

The total number of persons who tested positive till date was 27,03,613.

As many as 1,153 persons were cured of the virus on Monday, pushing the overall recoveries to 26,56,168.

Following 20 fresh deaths, the toll touched 36,136.

Coimbatore (117) and Chennai with 111 new cases topped the districts in terms of fresh cases.

Mayiladuthurai reported nil infections, while eight districts in the state recorded new cases in single digits.

