TN's Downward Graph Of Covid Numbers Continues

Daily new covid cases and the active numbers in Tamil Nadu continued to be on the decline on Monday, with the state reporting 841 fresh infections.

With recoveries (937) outnumbering new infections, active cases subsequently dropped to 10,372, as against the 10,474 on Sunday, according to a government bulletin.

The overall positives mounted to 27,09,921 while recoveries touched 26,63,323.

With six deaths on Monday, the toll went up to 36,226.

Of the 38 districts in the state, capital Chennai alone returned three-figure covid numbers, witnessing 126 new cases while Perambalur, Theni, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar had the lowest of one case each, according to the bulletin.

