To AAP’s ‘Will Fight 2024 Polls Jointly In Gujarat’ Announcement, Congress Says…

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged with an anti-congress agenda, is now set to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the grand old party in Gujarat. Notably, in the last 182-member Gujarat Assembly poll in 2022, the Congress and AAP fought against each other. While Congress bagged 17 seats, the AAP managed to win five seats.

Isudan Gadhvi, AAP Gujarat unit chief, announced on Monday (August 7) that both parties would contest the assembly polls on a seat-sharing formula. The announcement comes after AAP managed to receive Congress’s support against the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.

"Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA alliance. This poll alliance will also be implemented in Gujarat. Though the talks of a tie-up are still at the primary level, it is sure that both AAP and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat under a seat-sharing formula," Gadhvi told news agency.

Adding that his party had already started researching seats to field its candidates, he said, "If everything goes as planned, I guarantee that the BJP will not be able to win all 26 seats in Gujarat this time."

However, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, with a hint of disagreement, said that the Gujarat Unit would follow the directions issued by the central leadership.

"I have just learned about his announcement. Seat-sharing agreements with other parties are finalized by the central leadership. It is their prerogative to decide pre-poll tie-ups. The Gujarat Congress will follow the directions of our national leaders in this regard," said Doshi.

B-Team

Responding to this, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, saying it was the "B team" of the Congress.

"The Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not scared of any such alliance. We are confident of winning the polls. With this announcement, it has now come to the fore that AAP is a B team of Congress," Rutvij Patel said.

(With PTI inputs)