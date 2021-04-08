To Boost Local Manufacturing, Govt Approves PLI For ACs, LED Makers

The government gave its nod to the PLI schemes in order to boost the local manufacturing of goods. The PLI (production-linked schemes) that have been approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprise incentives worth Rs 6,238 crore towards white goods, and Rs 4,500 crore for solar modules.

Manufacturers can pitch for PLI; it will help reduce dependence on imports from nations like China

The manufacturers of air-conditioners, LED lights and solar photovoltaic (PV) modules can now pitch for Rs 10,738 crore worth of production-linked incentives, designed to raise the local manufacturing which will further help reduce imports from countries like China. These schemes were announced by PM Modi last year with an aim to create global manufacturing champions in India by eliminating sectoral bottlenecks and creating economies of scale to develop complete ecosystems for components, PTI reported.

In February 2021, the government invited global firms to take advantage of the Rs 1.97 trillion worth of PLI schemes for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India. Firms that manufacture either components or sub-assemblies in India under the category of white goods will be offered sops. However, those who only carry out assembly of finished goods will not qualify, as per the statement released by the government.



“Companies meeting the pre-qualification criteria for different target segments will be eligible to participate in the scheme. Incentives shall be open to companies making brownfield or greenfield Investments. Thresholds of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year would have to be met for claiming incentives," the statement reads.



The PLI scheme for white goods is expected to lead to Rs 1.7 trillion in incremental production and exports worth Rs 64,400 crore while creating more than 500,000 employment opportunities over five years. The president and CEO of Pansonic India, Manish Sharma said "As component manufacturing is a key beneficiary of the new policy, indigenous AC manufacturing will get a fillip. This will also enable design-led manufacturing, fuel innovation, and drive component exports along with finished ACs from India."

