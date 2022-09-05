To Commemorate Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, BJP To Organise 15-day 'Seva Pakhwara' From Sep 17

The BJP on Monday said it will run 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary here.

Under 'Seva Pakhwara', various social works will be held from the booth to the district level, in addition to highlighting the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

According to a statement from the BJP, an exhibition on Modi's personality and his work, and distribution of books on his administrative acumen will be held. The Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation and free health camps in every district.

Distribution of aids to differently-abled people, a plantation campaign and a cleanliness drive are among the other initiatives, it said.

On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, the party workers will run an awareness campaign on khadi and Indian products, the statement mentioned.

BJP's state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said the party will associate itself with social services through 'Seva Pakhwara'.

The party's national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said under Modi's leadership, the Union government is committed to 'seva' (service), 'sushasan' (good governance) and welfare of the poor.

The party's state office-bearers, regional unit chiefs and district in-charges attended the meeting virtually.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)