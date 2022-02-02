To Condemn Every Man As Rapist Is Not Advisable: Smriti Irani On Marital Rape Issue

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Vishwam sought the Centre's stand on the issue of Marital Rape. Vishwam tabled the question in the upper house for an oral answer amid petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape was being heard by the Delhi High Court. Responding to the query, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that condemning every man as a rapist was not advisable.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam asked the question about sexual violence in marriages, to which Smriti Irani responded that there was already a system in place to deal with such issues. The Minister of Women and Child Development said that the 'matter of marital rape is sub-judice'.

Responding to the query in the parliament, Irani said, "To condemn every marriage in the country as violent and every man as a rapist is not advisable. The matter of marital rape is sub-judice."

"There are over thirty helplines in the country which have assisted women. Protection of women and children is a priority of the govt," Smriti Irani added.

Following this, MP Viswam said that he never meant to term every man a rapist. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that he was in favour of giving immunity for such cases, as criminalising marital rape would end the institution of marriage. The BJP leader defended that it will be difficult to prove when a wife consented or not.

MP seeks Centre's stand on 'marital Rape' as an offence under IPC

CPI leader Binoy Vishwam sought the Centre's stand on the issue of marital rape while the Delhi High Court is hearing a series of petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape.

The CPI MP is seeking an answer from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has asked if the Union government has taken any position regarding the inclusion of ''marital rape'' as an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, he has also questioned whether the government has acknowledged the prevalence of rape/sexual abuse within marriages.

Additionally, Vishwam also asked if the Centre has undertaken any study or research regarding the same and if any steps have been taken to address the issue. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Justice C Harishankar of the Delhi High Court expressed his prima facie view on the issue and remarked that "making marital rape a punishable offence would amount to the creation of a new offence".

On the other hand, Advocate Karuna Nundy argued that "conjugal rights end where bodily integrity begins".

Meanwhile, the High Court has been repeatedly asking the Centre to clear its stand on the criminalisation of marital rape. However, the Centre has constantly sought time, stating that the issue is in the consultative process and would need time. The High Court told the Centre that there are only two ways to conclude the issue - either a legislative route or a court decision.

Image: PTI