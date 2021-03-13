To Curb Coronavirus Upsurge In State, MP CM Shivraj Singh Opts For Social Awareness Drives

Madhya Pradesh is again witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The surge of coronavirus cases in Bhopal and Indore on Friday indicated MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of a worrisome situation. COVID-19 cases have reportedly doubled in the state in the last 17 days.

On Friday, 603 new COVID-19 patients have been found in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 138 cases have been found in Bhopal, while Indore COVID cases reached 219. Following the surge in Coronavirus cases, it was expected that MP CM will also announce a night curfew to control the transmission.

'Prepare new SOPs in the wake of surging cases'

The increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh alerted the government and a crisis management committee meeting, chaired by MP CM Chouhan, in Indore was called. During the meeting, it was decided that the Home Ministry will issue a fresh set of SOPs in the state, where the Covid-19 are on the rise. The meet was attended by minister Tulsiram Silawat and administrative officers.

Many locals expected MP will impose a night curfew like other states however, the government chose to spread social awareness and take strict measures to check crowding and breach of safety measures.

MP CM Chouhan instructed the department of home ministry to prepare fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of surging cases.

Outcome of the review meeting

In view of the increasing cases of Corona, wearing masks has been made mandatory in the capital Bhopal. During the meeting, it was also decided that convention halls in Bhopal and Indore will be allowed to function at 50 percent of the total seating capacity, all social and religious functions are to be prohibited.

MP CM has directed the shopkeepers in all the districts with more than 10 coronavirus cases to take all protective measures to protect them from the virus. They have been asked to use rope in front of their shop and keep social distancing between customers. Customers have also been asked to use sanitisers and motivate to use masks.

With increasing Indore COVID cases, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also directed the officials to remain extra cautious in districts bordering Maharashtra including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur. CM Chouhan also directed to do a thermal test of people coming from Maharashtra.

MP CM also hinted at a possible night curfew from March 15 or 16 in Bhopal and Indore if the cases keep on rising.

Indore has reported 1,528 fresh cases of infections in the last 11 days, it was also among the top ten COVID-19 affected cities of the country last year.