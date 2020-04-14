To Enforce Social Distancing Amid Covid Lockdown, Mumbai Police To Use 'eyes In The Sky'

To monitor public gatherings and to ensure social distancing, drones are becoming vital tools in the fight against COVID-19. Now, to enforce social distancing, Mumbai Police is also going to deploy its eyes in the sky.

Mumbai Police will deploy AI and drone technology to keep an eye on densely populated neighborhoods so that the social distancing is strictly enforced to prevent the spread of the Corona pandemic. The Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, was given a demonstration of the same at Worli in the presence of Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Choubey.

On average India has only one police personnel per 761 people. In Maharashtra, UP, and Gujarat this further increases one per 950 people. In light of the challenges the Coronavirus Pandemic has thrown up, enforcing the lockdown and social distancing even while maintaining law and order can further stretch the already stretched police force.

A statement released by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh office stated that "This will help maximise the police's reach in dense, difficult to reach pockets and become their eyes in the sky," adding, "The technology will allow the police to address people and instruct them to disperse if there is crowding. It will also be able to contain the exposure of the police personnel if this is a contaminated area."

He further underlined how the Coronavirus Pandemic has forced authorities world over to think out of the box. "The Maharashtra government is also doing its best to keep both citizens and police personnel safe. The deployment of drones is part of that endeavor."

In the situation of COVID-19, the basic norms that are violated are social distancing and the conglomeration of people, despite prohibitory orders. Earlier, in the current situation, Mumbai-headquartered ideaForge has been helping police forces in Sangli, Maharashtra, and Guwahati, Assam, deploy its drones for surveillance.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and Sangli police forces have currently deployed ideaForge Q series drones for monitoring purposes. The use of drones has been beneficial in reducing the response time and is not only helping in maintaining social distancing and lockdown protocols but is also helping to prevent theft and unlawful activities. The drones will also notify officials if it notices people gathering on their rooftops, which can lead to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report over 2,000 coronavirus cases. With over 300 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 2,334.

