To Expand Defence Exports, Centre To Reform Military Attaches' Deployment

Defence Ministry is going to carry out a major change in the postings and deployment of military attachés posted abroad to increase the export of military equipment from the country.

“We are going to change the focus with which these attaches are posted to countries. They were earlier posted to countries from where they would help in import, but now they will be posted with a focus on expanding exports,” top government officials said.

The defence ministry, in coordination with the department of military affairs, is going to start the new postings of officers to countries like nations in Africa, Middle East Asia and south-east Asia, from where they will help in increasing exports, they said.

India has been dependent on imports as until a few years ago, it was one of the largest importers of hardware from abroad.

The development comes after a directive issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The directive states that the exports from the country should reach USD 5 billion, which is why efforts are being made to use the defence attaches to help in achieving the target or even go beyond that, the officials said.

Ban on imports by India

India has put a virtual ban on imports and is buying only highly essential equipment from external sources and insisting on make in India.

The officials said that while positing these officers, the focus would be on countries in Africa, middle eastern countries along with the friendly nations in south-east Asia which have shown interest in Indian equipment like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

A number of Indian public sector units have also opened offices to support the Armenian military to help increase exports.

Officials said that the government is also going to allow the attaches to promote the sale of hardware manufactured by the private sector of the country.

The officials said when Western countries promote the sale of their hardware in India or other countries, their military personnel accompany their sales teams to make the pitch as it is in their national interest and the same can be followed here as well.

Indian side feels that the military hardware produced by it can find buyers in Africa or South East Asian countries who are looking at a constant supply at reasonable and affordable cost.

The DMA led by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has been working towards increasing the defence exports along with reducing the import in the defence sector.

The DMA has already issued a negative list for imports and over 400 items are there in that.

India in the recent past has junked many import deals and r put them on hold like the plan to buy 33 fighter aircraft from Russia, buying high calibre guns for the Navy from the US, high altitude long endurance drones and many other items.

Relaxation's have been given to the forces to import equipment at the highest level only in the defence ministry.

The Department of Defence Production under Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane has envisaged an export target of USD 5 billion by 2025.

They have also been planning to use the defence trachea to achieve the export target as it is felt that they can play a pivotal role as they understand the defence requirements of the respective country and can promote the export of Indian defence products in their respective countries.

(with ANI inputs)