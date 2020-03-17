To Combact Coronavirus Threat, Home Secretary Reviews Preparedness Of Eastern States

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the level of preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus in the states bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

He also held a video conference with Chief Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries and DsGP/ Additional DsGP of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya along with Secretary Border Management and DSG of BSF, SSB, and Assam rifles.

The release stated, "The Union Home Secretary urged all the concerned officials to ensure that round the clock deployment of doctors, with requisite testing kits and other medical supplies, be done so that hundred percent screening is done without fail."

"The states informed that regular screening is being done by doctors at various transit points and the community in border areas has been sensitized in respect of precautions to be taken to avoid getting infected by the virus, through gram sabhas," the release further stated.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has briefed about the actions taken, preparedness and updates for the management of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus Pandemic:

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 137 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre shifting from China to Europe. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 140 other countries.