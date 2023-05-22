To Meet PM Modi, New Zealand PM Flies All The Way From Auckland To Papua New Guinea

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins specially flew from Auckland to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Papua New Guinea on Monday.

As per Hipkins' schedule, it was decided that he would be meeting both, the US President Joe Biden, and PM Modi. However, later when US President cancelled his visit, New Zealand's PM still directed his team to continue his visit as he wanted to meet Prime Minister Modi. Both of them discussed on improving commercial and cultural linkages between the two nations.

PM Modi calls meeting with New Zealand PM excellent

After the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and called it an excellent interaction with New Zealand PM Hipkins.

He wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations."

PM Modi arrived Papua New Guinea on Sunday

PM Modi arrived on Sunday for his maiden visit of Papua New Guinea to co-chair the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit involving 14 Pacific island countries, to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi received a special welcome from Papua New Guinea PM, who, in a special gesture, sought PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet. PM Modi also received a gun-salute upon his arrival in the country.

Pertinently, Papua New Guinea accorded PM Modi an exception welcome as it deviated from its usual protocol to honour the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrives in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney, Australia on Monday after completing a historic visit in Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the 3rd FIPIC summit.