To Retrieve Pak-occupied Kashmir Very Much On Govt's Agenda: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh in interaction with London-based Jammu and Kashmir social groups and students reiterated taking back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is on the agenda of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also stated had Sardar Patel been allowed to handle the J&K issue similar to the other princely states the PoK issue would never have arisen. Notably the statement from the Union Minister comes ahead of Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to India.

"It is very much on the agenda of the government led by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP as a political party to retrieve the illegally occupied PoJK from the control of Pakistan and restore it back to India," the science and technology minister said, according to an official statement. MoS, PMO Singh is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom.

Exclusive interaction with #JammuAndKashmir origin students and social groups, currently based in #London. The entire narrative about India’s position vis-à-vis J&K has taken a positive turn following historic breakthroughs like abrogation of Art 370, decisive improvement in

1/2 pic.twitter.com/QlNG5DBAhY — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 1, 2023

Meeting between London-based J&K groups and Jitendra Singh

People from various organisations associated with J&K also apprised Union Minister Jitendra Singh about uniting the people of Indian origin in the United Kingdom against the ‘anti-India elements’. The minister also emphasised creating India’s own narrative to counter the false narratives being crafted by the adversaries.

Singh speaking about the benefits of the abrogation of Article 370 to the people of J&K said the move by the government brought the J&K citizens into the national mainstream. It has also created a sense of belonging among the people of the country. Prime Minister Modi will be remembered for having brought “justice to refugees from Pakistan settled in Jammu and Kashmir and to the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir who were deprived of their constitutional rights of citizenship and owning property”, the minister of state for personnel said referring to the government’s 2019 decision.

He also alluded to the handling of the J&K issue by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, “If only the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed the then home minister Sardar Patel to handle Jammu and Kashmir in the same manner he was handling other princely states of India, today the part of Jammu and Kashmir that is illegally occupied by Pakistan would have been a part of India and the issue of PoJK would have never have risen,” the minister said, according to an official statement issued here.



Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet scheduled to take in Goa, sources have confirmed. The meeting will be held on May 4 and 5.

