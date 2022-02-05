'Tobacco Not Sole Cause Of Cancer' Says Rajasthan Min At Seminar On World Cancer Day

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena stoked controversy on Friday by saying that said tobacco is not the only cause of cancer because there are people who smoke excessively but do not get cancer.

Addressing a seminar on World Cancer Day in Jaipur, the health minister said, "I live in a village where people consume tobacco up to 20 times a day, but don't develop cancer even after 80 years. But, there are those who do not smoke and still become cancer patients."

The minister's bizarre statement was in response to a query about the government's efforts to curb tobacco consumption in the state. He said anyone can develop cancer and it is for the doctors to describe the causes in detail.

278 cancer patients detected in two months' screening

Earlier in the day, the minister said that cancer was detected in 278 patients during a screening of 4,000 persons done by Early Detection Vans in the last two months in Rajasthan. He said camps are being organized up to the Panchayat level for early detection and treatment of cancer.

"In the last two months, nine camps have been organized by these vans, out of which more than 278 cancer patients were found after screening 4000 people. They were advised to get admitted to hospitals for treatment," he said.

Meena said that the vans are not only going from village to village to screen and treat people but are also making people aware of cancer. Noting that early detection and early treatment of cancer is the only prevention, he directed the officers to conduct effective screening of patients in Cancer Care Units located in all district hospitals.

