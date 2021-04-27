Tocilizumab Injection: At Which Stage Of Coronavirus Treatment, Is This Drug Prescribed?

Since the breakout of the COVID-19, scientists have been trying and conducting various tests and trials to come up with drugs that would help in the treatment of the infection, and their success can be estimated from the fact that till now, they have come up with as many as 30 drugs, one of which Tocilizumab. The drug has been put to rampant use and thinking of it as magic healer people are resorting to it without knowing the details-like its purpose, and the right time for it to be used.

What is Tocilizumab?

The SARS-CoV-2 lead to an overwhelming inflammation, causing a Cytokine storm with features of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and/or Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS), and that's what Tocilizumab, an effective interleukin-6 inhibitor, helps in controlling as well as treating.

When can it be used?

A severely affected patient, who is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, can only be given this medication within 24- 48 hours if the inflammatory markers are severely raised and there is no change despite the use of steroids and other medication.

Also, it can not be used in patients who have fungal infections, tuberculosis and bacterial infections.

What is the dose that is to be given to the patient?

The recommended dose is 4 to 6 mg in 100 ml NS over 1 hour.

What is its price?

Its price is estimated at Rs 40,600.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.

(Credit-PTI)

