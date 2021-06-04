'Today India Is Showing Way To The World': PM Modi Bats For Self-reliance At CSIR Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society meeting where he lauded the scientists of the institution for taking the science and technology of India to great heights. PM Modi also acknowledged CSIR for producing great scientists like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar batting for the focus to now shifted towards achieving self-reliance.

"The global Coronavirus pandemic has emerged as the biggest challenge of this century before the whole world. But history is witness to this, when there has been a big crisis on humanity, science has prepared the way for a better future. The experience of the last century is that when earlier any discovery was done in other countries of the world, India had to wait for many years for it. But today the scientists of our country are walking shoulder to shoulder with other countries, working at the same speed," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about how in today's times, India was leading the world in the field of sustainable development and clean energy. "Science and technology reach the same heights in any country, the better it is with the industry, the market. In our country, CSIR works as an institutional arrangement to maintain the same system of Science, Society, and Industry," he said.

"Today's India, From Agriculture to Astronomy, From Disaster Management to Defense Technology, From Vaccines to Virtual Reality, from biotechnology to battery technologies wants to be self-reliant and empowered in every direction. Today India is showing the way to the world. From software to satellites, we are also accelerating the development of other countries, playing the role of a major engine in the development of the world," the PM remarked.

The CSIR society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials from CSIR carry out their work across 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centers spread across India, as per the PMO.

