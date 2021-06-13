Toddler Given World's Most Expensive Drug After Citizens Mobilize Rs 16 Cr For Treatment

Through the concerted efforts of thousands of citizens, the government, and people from across the world, three-year-old toddler Ayaansh Gupta was finally able to receive a shot of the Rs 16-crore intravenous injection to cure his genetic disorder.

The story of hope and humanity came to light after a couple from Hyderabad initiated a crowd-funding initiative to fund the treatment of their toddler battling spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type-1 disorder in February. Over the course of a few months, as many as 62,400 people came together to contribute Rs 14.84 crore to fund the purchase of intravenous injection-- Zolgensma-- the world's single-most expensive drug. The average donation per person in the crowd-funding comes to roughly Rs 2,300.

The other Rs 2 crores was waived off by the Union Government which helped make the drug 30% cheaper. Ultimately the Rs 16 crore fundraiser was able to help the 3-year-old toddler receive the life-saving inoculation needed for his SMA treatment.

Speaking to Republic TV, the father of the toddler said, "We realized there was something wrong with Ayaansh when he was 5-6 months old because he was not able to do his movement as normal kids do. This is a rare disease, many do not know and people think it's a developmental delay. When he lost his neck control we sought help and we realized that he had the Spinal Muscular Atrophy disease. It is fatal in nature."

"The amount is something which can not be thought about a middle-class family, But we were hopeful that we can get the medicine, but things were not falling in place. In February 2021, we started the campaign. A lot of people came forward. Around 150 friends were continuously working on making this visible to the masses. A lot of collective effort from each and every one helped Ayaansh get the medicines," the father added.

The incident has once again helped restored faith in humanity against the backdrop of the global health crisis that the world is engulfed in.