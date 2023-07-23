Toddler Who Fell Into 40ft-deep Borewell In Bihar's Nalanda Rescued After 5-hour NDRF Op

A three-year-old boy identified as Shivam Kumar, who fell into a 40-foot deep borewell on Sunday, July 23, while playing in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda was pulled out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a five-hour operation. As per the information, a farmer made the borewell but didn't close it, resulting in a tragic incident. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents and the rescue operation started after they reached the spot.

"The boy has been rescued and is doing fine. He was rushed to a hospital. It took us about 5 hours to pull him out alive," Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer, said.

The rescue operation was assisted by Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. He informed ANI, “This borewell was made by the farmer here for boring. But boring didn't succeed here, so they started boring in another place and this borewell was not closed." "We received information that a child fell into a borewell...We are trying our best to rescue the child. NDRF & rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice...," said Silwa, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal.

JCB called in for rescue

JCB machines were called to deliver oxygen and extract the child from the bore. Police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Singh said that efforts are being made to get the child out safely. The senior officer has also been informed about the incident. After getting information about the incident, many officials of Parsottam reached the spot.

Recently, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha was declared dead by doctors after being rescued, said police. Earlier also in a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on June 6. Despite rescue efforts, the girl successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation.

Longest rescue operation

It's worth mentioning the longest rescue operation of such kind to evacuate a child trapped in a borewell was undertaken successfully in June 2022, when the child Rahul Sahu was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation in the Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh. Unfortunately, no breakthrough method to rescue children falling into deep holes has emerged. Worryingly, more such disasters are bound to occur, since there are many unused and uncovered well holes scattered in farms in several states.

As per data provided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in 2019, there are approximately 27 million borewells in India. Due to water scarcity, low rainfall, drought, and depletion of underground water, a large number of bore wells are dug. When the water gets dried, the motor along with the casing pipe is removed and the outer surface of the borewell is not properly covered or sealed. "Reports say that since 2009, more than 40 children fell into the borewell. On an average, 70 percent of the conventional child rescue operation fails," NDRF had said.