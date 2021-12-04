Togadia seeks law for construction of temples in Varanasi, Mathura

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad leader Dr Praveen Togadia on Saturday demanded a law for the construction of temples in Varanasi and Mathura, apparently referring to some Hindutva groups’ claim that places of Hindu worship once stood at spots where now mosques are located.

The demand by him has come days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stirred a controversy by saying that the ruling BJP is preparing to build a temple in Mathura.

The supposed temple site in Mathura, which is a subject of multiple lawsuits, is located inside an Aurangzeb-era mosque and shares its premises with a prominent temple.

Stressing his point, Togadia said the way the government solved the complex issue of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, it should "bring a law for the construction of temples in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura".

He told reporters that the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status boosted the morale of patriotic people, though terrorism has not ended.

Stressing on bringing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to an end, he said, "We will destroy the jihad and throw it in the Jhelum. The government will have to crush the jihad." On his ties with PM Narendra Modi, Togadia said," He is the prime minister and I am an unimportant person. What kind of ties can there be between a small person and the prime minister." On being reminded of his relations with the PM in the past, Togadia said, "After getting power, old relations have no meaning. He now likes Iqbal Ansari of Babri Masjid." When asked about chances of Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister again after the Assembly elections next year, he said,"In conversation with some senior leaders, it emerged that this time 40 per cent people who vote for the BJP will not vote in its favour. So, the party will have to work very hard." PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

