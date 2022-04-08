Togadia’s Aide Makes Obscene Remarks Against Muslims At Event In Gujarat; Video Goes Viral

A close aide of prominent Hindutva activist Pravin Togadia was caught making hate speech and derogatory remarks against Muslims in a video that has gone viral on social media.

At an event, Manoj Kumar, national president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, was screaming obscenities and bordering on threats of “marriage by force” with Muslim women while Togadia was on the stage.

Kumar said, “tell these Ka***s (slur used for Muslim Men), that (Muslim women) are waiting for her Bajrangis (Hindu men). Muslim men are not enough for her, she wants to take off her burqa, and give birth to Luv-Kush."

The remarks were made at AHP's 'Trishul Diksha' (Trident distribution) event in Gujarat's Ranip area, nearly two weeks ago. Nearly 5,000 Trishuls were distributed among youths during the even, a local AHP member told PTI.

The video of the address by Manoj Kumar at the event has gone viral on social media.

While addressing the crowd, he can also be heard saying that Togadia will perform stone laying ceremonies in “Kashi and Mathura” in this century.

Togadia seeks law to construct temples in Varanasi, Mathura

Back in December, Togadia had demanded a law for the construction of temples in Varanasi and Mathura, referring to some Hindutva groups’ claim that places of Hindu worship once stood at spots where now mosques are located. The supposed temple site in Mathura, which is a subject of multiple lawsuits, is located inside an Aurangzeb-era mosque and shares its premises with a prominent temple.

Togadia had severed his ties with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 2018 and launched the AHP. The firebrand Hindutva leader had quit as the international working president of the VHP in April 2018 after his nominee Raghav Reddy lost the poll for the post of VHP president.

